S7HD reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 34 new COVID-19 on July 20.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Hardin County: One female 10s, one female 20s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, one male 40s, one female 60s, one male 60s
- Massac County: Two females 10s, one female 20s, one female 40s
- Pulaski County: One female 50s
- Union County: One minor female, two females 20s, one female 30s, seven females 40s, one male 40s, five females 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 60s, one female 70s, one male 70s, one female 80s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 431 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 252 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
