Scott Co. mobile home fire caused by lightning strike
By Amber Ruch | July 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 4:37 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mobile home was struck by lightning and caught fire on Monday afternoon, July 20.

According to firefighters from the NBC Fire District, they were called to a mobile home on County Road 346 near Benton, Mo. around 3:15 p.m.

They said a mobile home was struck by lightning at the power source going into the mobile home. A fire started underneath the rear of the mobile home.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke damage on the inside and fire damage underneath the mobile home.

Residents were home at the time, but got out without any injuries.

The fire was extinguished.

