Scattered storms possible the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland A weak front is sitting across the central parts of the Heartland. As the atmosphere heats up, scattered storms will develop across much of the Heartland thanks to this front. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds possible. Heavy rain will also be a threat with the stronger storms. Outside the storms we will see highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.