Scattered storms possible the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland A weak front is sitting across the central parts of the Heartland. As the atmosphere heats up, scattered storms will develop across much of the Heartland thanks to this front. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds possible. Heavy rain will also be a threat with the stronger storms. Outside the storms we will see highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.
Scattered storms will likely develop once again across the Heartland tomorrow with the peak daytime heat. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.
By the weekend we will begin to dry out a bit with only isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.
