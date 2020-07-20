Retired southeast Mo. priest faces additional accusations of physical/sexual misconduct

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau announced on Monday, July 20 they have received three additional allegations of inappropriate physical/sexual misconduct involving retired priest, Father Gary Carr.
According to the Diocese, two of the allegations involved two males, both are now adults, who reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with them in the early 1990s in Butler County, Missouri. Both reports have been forwarded to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney.
The third allegation involved a male, now an adult, who reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him in 1987 in Jasper County, Mo. This report has been forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney.
In April 2020, the Diocese announced Fr. Carr was under investigation over an allegation of sexual misconduct in Stoddard County.
The Diocese said the allegation involved an adult male adult who reported that Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him nearly 30 years ago when he was between the ages of 10 and 13 years old.
A timeline of Carr’s career, provided by the Diocese, showed he served as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Advance in August 1987.
Carr also served in Malden in 1989, Poplar Bluff in 1991 and Charleston in 1993.
Carr retired in November 2019.
