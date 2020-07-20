Perry County Memorial Hospital speaks out about ER staffing crisis

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The head of Perry County Memorial hospital said a state review finds they took the proper steps in the wake of a physician staffing crisis in their emergency room during the pandemic.
Perry County Memorial Hospital CEO Patrick Carron talked about the staffing crisis in the hospital emergency room earlier this month, and the state investigation that followed.
“This is by far the most challenging situation we faced,” he said.
He also added, "We don't know who filed the complaint; when someone calls the state that is maintained in an anonymous manner."
But Carron said they do know it happened after two ER doctors tested positive for COVID-19 and a third doctor resigned.
"We kept the doctor at a distance from patients, and just allowed the nursing staff to complete the upfront and very close patient examination, and convey that information to the doctor all the patients were notified," he said.
Carron said they are now better equipped for any issues.
“We’ve got more physicians credentialed in the ER,” he said.
And he said they will continue their same safety practices.
“Our rooms are fogged between patients. When there’s a COVID-positive individual, we have ultraviolet technology which is also a germ killing modality,” he said.
Carron provided this update on the two ER doctors.
“The asymptomatic physician has now tested negative twice now, that’s what required, and now she’s back on duty. Now, one physician who was struck more seriously with the illness was actually hospitalized,” he said.
Carron said their focus continues to be the care of their patients.
“If the state actually checks in on you after someone issues a concern, and tells you did everything just right you just continue to practice,” he said.
