Paducah, Ky. man accused of breaking into business a few blocks from his home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a burglary at a business a few blocks from his home.
DeAndrew D. Lovett, 21, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Paducah police say they were called at 6:14 p.m. on Sunday when a man reported someone had broken into Enterprise Medical, 1115 North H.C. Mathis Drive. A computer was taken.
Officers got a photograph of the suspect from surveillance video.
An officer recognized the man as someone he had talked to a few days earlier.
The officer found video of the encounter on his body-worn camera, and the man, Lovett, was identified. Police say he was wearing the exact clothing as the burglar in the surveillance video from Enterprise Medical.
Lovett was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
