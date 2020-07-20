More storms and heat on the way

There is a chance for a few scattered storms overnight, most of the area will stay dry and humid. Lows tonight will only be in the lower 70s. More heat and humidity expected for your Tuesday (and the rest of the week). Scattered storms are likely by the afternoon hours and could continue after sunset in some areas. Much of the area is under a Level 1 threat for a few severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Feels like numbers will be near 100, with actual air temperatures in the lower 90s.