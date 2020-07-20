Mayfield man arrested after police pursuit

LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - At around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling on US HWY 45.
Trooper Justin Rundles found a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck and attempted to pull the
The truck did not stop and sped away from Rundles, turning onto KY 1241 and heading north.
As the truck neared US HWY 45 in Lone Oak, the driver missed a curve, traveled off the roadway and down an embankment.
After a brief struggle with KSP officers, the driver, identified as John E. West, 38 of Mayfield, Ky, was taken into custody.
West was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment, 1st degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, resisting arrest, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, and multiple traffic offenses.
