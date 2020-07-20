Man accused of refusing to leave Paducah, Ky. apartment, assaulting resident

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of entering an apartment, refusing to leave and assaulting a resident.
John D. Langston, 39, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree burglary.
According to police, Langston was arrested after he entered an apartment at Irvin Cobb Apartments and refused to leave. He then allegedly assaulted the resident and tried to cut her with a knife.
An officer said he was flagged down at 6th Street and Kentucky Ave. by Langston, who told him there was an abandoned child in an apartment at the Irvin Cobb Apartments, and that there were illegal drugs in the home.
The officer talked to the apartment resident, who told him Langston entered her apartment and was acting strange. She said he claimed he was God and said he “could see everything.”
The victim said Langston was told to leave several times and refused, then pushed her down into a chair. She said another person who was in the apartment intervened, and Langston allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to cut her.
Langston was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.