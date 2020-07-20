Major Case Squad activated in homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Major Case Squad has been activated in response to a homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cape Girardeau Police a person was found dead after an incident on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
Police were called to and apartment complex at the location sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, July 19.
At approximately 4 a.m., crime scene tape was placed around an apartment at the complex and authorities could bee seen investigating.
At this time, police say no one is in custody.
