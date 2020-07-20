KSP participating in #MoveOver Campaign

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A national campaign to remind and enforce drivers to move over when first responders are working on the side of the road began on Sunday, July 19.
The initiative is called the #MoveOver Campaign and lasts through July 25.
Kentucky State Police said their troopers along with law enforcement in neighboring states are participating in the safety event.
In 2003, legislation was passed in Kentucky requiring drivers to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. This includes EMS, police and fire personnel.
If drivers are unable to move over to another lane safely, drivers must slow down and use caution.
According to KSP, all 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws.
