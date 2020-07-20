Jury service extended for May term in 32nd judicial court

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic and by order of the Missouri Supreme Court and administration orders from the presiding Judge of the 32nd Judicial Court, no jury trials have taken place during this term of jury service.
No jury service and no jury trials will be held before the term ends on August 31.
The Cape Girardeau County Jury Commission Board requested that the May term of jury service be extended.
This request was granted and the May term service for the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County was extended until December 31, 2020.
