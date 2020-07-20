Judge orders Cairo, Ill. nursing home to stop moving residents out

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A judge ordered a southern Illinois nursing home to stop moving residents out as the home prepares to shut its doors.
Aperion Care in Cairo told its workers it planned to close the facility because of financial reasons.
The Alexander County State’s Attorney the filed for an injunction and a temporary restraining order, arguing Aperion did not give residents enough notice about the closure.
In granting the restraining order, the judge said moving the residents to a new home without time to evaluate the new facility would cause “irreparable damage” to those residents who would be forced to move.
