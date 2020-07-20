Isolated Rain/Storm This Morning

Temperatures in the 70s this morning with very sticky conditions outside. An isolated shower or storm is possible especially in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri this morning. Partly cloudy skies with rain and storm increasing by the afternoon hours. There is a slight risk for a storm to become severe with the main threats being strong winds, small hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
There are daily chances of rain and storms every day this week. It will be a bit ‘cooler’ with temperatures in the low 90s, but the high levels of moisture will still be around making it feel uncomfortable.
-Lisa
