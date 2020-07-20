Investigation underway outside a convenience store in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An active police investigation is underway outside of the Rhodes 101 Convenience store located at 546 S. Sprigg in Cape Girardeau.
Officers were called to the store around 2 a.m. on Monday, July 20.
At this time, police are not releasing any details on what they are investigating, but a KFVS photojournalist observed several shell casings in the parking lot of the convenience store.
