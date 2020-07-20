IDPH reports 1,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including six additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 162,748, including 7,301 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,410 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,279,109 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
