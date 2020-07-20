First Alert: Showers, storms possible this afternoon

(KFVS) - An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri.
Storm and rain chances increase for the rest of the Heartland by the afternoon.
There is a slight risk for a storm to become severe. The main threat from storms will be strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain and storm chances stick around every day this week.
Temps will also be a bit cooler in the low 90s, but high humidity will remain.
