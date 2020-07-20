Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center shows risk of COVID-19 at gas stations

https://www.facebook.com/CapeCoHealth/photos/a.121002847933123/3456221477744560/?type=3&theater (Source: KLTV)
By Amber Ruch | July 20, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 1:29 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center determined the risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 at gas stations.

In a low, medium and high ranking, they showed residents the risk:

  • Low - pay at the pump, sanitize the pump or touch screen with wipes, use hand sanitizer immediately and wash hands asap and/or using drive-thru to pay or for snacks and drinks
  • Medium - low density and spend less than 30 minutes
  • Higher - high density and no protective measures

The health department said you can reduce the risk by wearing a mask, avoiding using the restroom, and/or wash or sanitize hands after touching surfaces.

