Cape Girardeau City Council lectured on race relations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City residents filled the council chambers tonight to voice their concerns on crime, race relations, and safety.
Emotions ran high when Yamika Robinson confronted the council members about on the lack of an arrest in the death of her daughter, 15 year old, Madison Robinson.
She made comparisons to the recent attack of a white 12 year old on the streets of Cape Girardeau.
The suspect in that case was quickly caught and charged.
Over 10,000 dollars was raised for the victim through a go-fund me account.
The attack was caught on video.
An arrest was made in the death of Madi Robinson, but the prosecutor dropped the charges when the witness refused to co-operate.
Other Cape residents complained about the violence near South Henderson Street.
During the last several weeks people have been shot and property has been damaged.
They said they did not feel safe in their own yards.
Council members admitted it is an issue and legal remedies take time.
Another speaker, Geneva Patterson, asked the council to call for a hearing and the removal of several appointed planning and zoning committee members.
The members were heard discussing the Black Lives Matter organization before a meeting on a microphone they didn’t realize was open.
When asked what has happened to the board members who made the comments, Mayor Bob Fox admitted nothing has been done.
Renita Green, who unsuccessfully ran for a council seat in June, addressed the council at the end open session.
She implored the members to be more visible in the community.
To attend rallies that express opposing opinions.
To have conversations outside of chambers with the people who spoke earlier.
In an address to the council which ran over the five-minute allotted time, she concluded with, “They don’t trust you.”
