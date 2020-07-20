Canceled events impacting non-profit organizations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Counseling Center Foundation canceled its 9th annual Craft Beer Festival that was set for this October.
This is their biggest fundraiser that they put on.
“Man, it’s just a big hit whenever you lose an event and we had already canceled one in April,” Michelle Ramsey said.
Michelle Ramsey with the Community Counseling Center said the foundation is short $45,000 this year since two of their fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19.
Ramsey said last week they learned the Craft Beer Festival won’t be happening in October.
“The foundation is set up to fill in the gaps for things that are not funded through grants or revenue that we would normally take in,” Ramsey said.
A lot of this funding supports residential clients.
“Right now, it’s not as much of an issue because so many things are still shut down and it’s not safe for the kids from Cottonwood to go to the zoo or grants farm, and botanical gardens and some of those things they normally do.”
“That causes a little bit of a ease for us right now but we still need that funding,” Ramsey said.
The fundraising money also covers expenses for foster homes, transportation and equipment needs.
“It’s not just we need money, it’s got specific costs that are attached to certain items,” she said.
In the meantime, the Community Counseling Center foundation is looking for sponsorships for future events.
“There is a huge need for even more mental health services than we can provide. So the more money we raise, the better we can serve our clients,” Ramsey said.
The foundation plans to host a fundraising event during the holidays if they feel it’s safe.
