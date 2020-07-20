Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge project underway

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Bob Leeper Bridge project is underway.
This project is to install a 110-foot long pedestrian bridge that will go over Perkins Creek at the northwest corner of Stuart Nelson Park.
It will link the City’s more than five miles of Greenway Trail to the 1.5 mile McCracken County trail loop.
This bridge follows an abandoned rail bed of the Chicago, St. Louis, and New Orleans Railroad Company.
Adams Contracting, LLC was awarded the construction contract for this project.
The bridge should be ready for walkers, joggers, and cyclists by this fall.
The photos show the newly cleared path near basket No. 14 at the disc golf course.
