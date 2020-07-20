‘Battle of Pilot Knob’ Civil War reenactment canceled for 2020

PILOT KNOB, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 “Battle of Pilot Knob” Civil War reenactment has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.
Organizers hope to hold the event in 2021 and will announce further plans when a date is selected.
The reenactment takes place at the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site in Pilot Knob.
This would have been the 156th anniversary of the Civil War battle.
The battle from the Iron County Courthouse to Fort Davidson features sights and sounds of live cannon and rifle fire from actors dressed as both Confederate and Union soldiers.
