2 arrested when officers serve arrest warrant in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested when officers served an arrest warrant on Sunday, July 19.
Michael Winchester was charged with trafficking drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Knight was charged with felony resisting arrest. He was also held on a warrant out of Stoddard County.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home on PCR 318 around 8:07 a.m. to serve a warrant for the arrest of Michael Winchester.
When they arrived, they said they were met by a man, later identified as Michael Knight, 30, of Dexter, who claimed he didn’t know whether Winchester was home or not.
Knight and his wife were removed from the home while officers searched it. They said Winchester was found hiding in a bedroom and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
According to deputies, at the same time, Knight ran away into a wooded area. They said a subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Knight had an outstanding warrant from Stoddard County for probation violation.
During the search for Winchester, deputies said illegal drugs and paraphernalia were seen. They got a search warrant for the home. During the search, they said methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.
Knight was found and arrested later in the day.
Natasha Knight, Michael Knight’s wife, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
