2020 All-OVC football team announced

(KFVS) - The All-OVC football team was announced on Monday, July 20.
Austin Peay led the way with seven total selections, while Jacksonville State finished with six, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin had five apiece, Southeast Missouri had four, Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Tennessee State had three each and Eastern Illinois had two. Returning players who were first-team All-OVC selections last year, seven in total, were automatic selections to the preseason team this year. The squad also included 15 players who were second-team picks in 2019. Of the 38 total selections, 20 were seniors, 16 were juniors and two were sophomores.
The full team list includes:
OFFENSE
- QB - Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
- QB - Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech
- RB - Peyton Logan, UT Martin
- RB - Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky
- FB - Davin Dyal, UT Martin
- WR - DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay
- WR - Baniko Harley, Austin Peay
- WR - LaMartez Brooks, Murray State
- WR - Aaron Alston, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois.
- TE/WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin
- TE - Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
- OL - Blake Mitchell, Austin Peay
- OL - Aries Davis, UT Martin
- OL - Tucker Schroeder, Eastern Kentucky
- OL - Mike Rhoades, Tennessee Tech
- OL - Graham Ashkettle, Eastern Kentucky
- OL - Michael Shaddix, Jacksonville State
- OL - Cam Durley, Tennessee State
- OL - JaChai Baker, Southeast Missouri
DEFENSE
- DE - Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
- DT - Josephus Smith, Austin Peay
- DT - John Wesley Whiteside, Austin Peay
- DT - Austin Pickett, UT Martin
- DE - DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State
- OLB - Dytarious Johnson, Eastern Illinois
- ILB - Anthony Koclanakis, Murray State
- ILB - Zack Woodard, Jacksonville State
- ILB - Jack McDonald, Austin Peay
- OLB - Tai Carter, Tennessee Tech
- CB - Nick Harper Jr., Tennessee State
- CB - Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State
- S - JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
- S - Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri
NB - Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
SPECIALISTS
- K - Kendrick Tiller, Southeast Missouri
- P - Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
- KR - Metrius Fleming, Tennessee Tech
- PR - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year was DeAngelo Wilson (WR), Austin Peay and the preseason Defensive Player of the Year was Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay.
The 2020 Preseason OVC Predicted Order of Finish will be unveiled in August.
