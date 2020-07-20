Alexander Co. Housing Authority receives $1.5M emergency disaster grant

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander County Housing Authority received a $1.5 million emergency disaster grant.
The money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would go to replace the sewer system and water supply lines at the Connell F. Smith apartment building in Cairo.
“Families should not have to worry about whether or not they have access to clean water in their own homes,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost. “This grant will help ensure the Alexander County Housing Authority makes critical improvements to the Connell F. Smith sewer and water systems so that its residents will have access to the safe, clean water they need.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.