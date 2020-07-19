People cool off with sweet treat on National Ice Cream Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weather is very hot outside on Sunday and what better way to cool off than with a cold sweet treat.
July 19th is National Ice Cream day and we saw plenty of people taking advantage getting their favorite flavor of ice cream.
Add in low to mid-90 degree temperatures across the Heartland and it's a perfect recipe for a cool break.
We found Brenda McMillen with her family at Sugar Chic Creamery in Cape Girardeau.
"We went out to the river today and so it was extremely hot and we lasted about 5 minutes," McMillen said. "My son has been begging to get ice cream. We've had it before and it's great."
McMillen does this on a regular basis though like many as part of taking in the atmosphere and what Downtown Cape Girardeau has to offer.
“We always like to come to the river when it’s nice and so when we come out to get an ice cream, we can go back out and enjoy the day and it’s not so hot,” McMillen said.
