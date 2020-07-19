Kentucky reports highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. July 19, there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 979 of which were newly reported.
Thirty cases were from children five-years-old or younger.
“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”
“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”
Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Today we’ve lost three individuals, all far too young,” said Gov. Beshear.
