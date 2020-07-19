First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Another hot and humid day is on the menu for today…and official Heat Advisories have been expanded to cover most of the region. In fact today is likely to be hotter than Saturday, with official highs in the mid 90s but peak heat indices of about 105 to 110….except locally higher in the Bootheel and NE Arkansas. Skies today will remain mostly sunny….but we’ll be watching a weak front approaching from the northwest by this evening….and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening into tonight especially from about Farmington and Ste. Gen east toward the I-64 corridor of So. Illinois.