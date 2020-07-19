First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A cold front sinking south into central MO and central IL will add a little spice to the forecast for the next few days as it waves back and forth and provides focus for occasional thunderstorms. This evening strong storms will be possible along the northern edge of the Heartland from around Farmington and Ste. Gen east into the I-64 corridor of Southern Illinois. Strong storms and very heavy downpours will be the biggest threats. These storms may try to develop south along outflow boundaries overnight…but should gradually weaken with time so that much of the area should stay quiet (and muggy).
Over the next few days the weather maps will feature heat, humidity and a chance of occasional thunderstorms. Much of the area is under a level 1/marginal risk of severe for Monday. Pulse-type storms with gusty outflow and heavy downpours will be the main problems. The added cloud cover and occasional thunderstorms should begin to limit afternoon temps just a bit this week, but it will still be seasonably hot and very humid. In general the best chance of storms with this pattern will be over northern counties….tapering to just a small chance (and therefore hotter temps) in our southern counties.
