First Alert: Feels-like temps could reach 110, Heat Advisories in effect

(KFVS) - Today will be another hot and humid day.
Official Heat Advisories have been expanded to cover most of the region.
Today will likely be hotter than Saturday, with official highs in the mid 90s.
Peak head indices will be about 105 to 110.
Skies today will remain mostly sunny….but we’ll be watching a weak front approaching from the northwest by this evening.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening into tonight especially from about Farmington and Ste. Gen east toward the I-64 corridor of southern Illinois.
Weather maps for the upcoming work week will not change much from day to day.
It will stay seasonably hot and humid, with at least a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm from day to day.
There may be a wider range in high temps…with mid 90s south toward Kennett to upper 80s north closer to I-64.
Occasional strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
By next weekend the front will be gone and we’ll start to get drier
