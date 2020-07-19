Fatal ATV crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 18 at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Alton Road, between Wingo and Pryorsburg, for a report of an ATV collision.
Upon arrival, deputies located an ATV in a creek bed about 30 feet from the roadway.
The operator, Curran Howle, 32 of Wingo, was traveling East on Alton Road when he failed to navigate a curve, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and came to rest in the creek bed.
Deputies located Howle unconscious and not breathing.
They attempted to resuscitate Howle by performing CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.
Howle was pronounced deceased on scene.
Deputies were assisted by Mayfield / Graves County EMS, Graves County Coroner’s Office and the Wingo Fire Department.
