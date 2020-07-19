Bi-County Health reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases on July 19.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
Females: One in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Males: One in their 20s and two in their 30s.
Williamson County
Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 50s.
Females: One in their 40s.
To date, there have been a total of 201 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 74 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.
