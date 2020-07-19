Bi-County Health reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases on July 19. (Source: WVIR)
FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases on July 19.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

Females: One in their 50s and one in their 60s.

Males: One in their 20s and two in their 30s.

Williamson County

Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 50s.

Females: One in their 40s.

To date, there have been a total of 201 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 74 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.

