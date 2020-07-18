Paducah police searching for assault, terroristic threatening suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
The woman called police about 12:30 a.m. on July 18.
She reported she was awakened by her boyfriend, Nicopolis English, strangling her.
She said she managed to escape to a safe location, where she called police.
Officers said she had obvious signs of assault.
They found a video on social media where English said he was going to kill the woman.
Officers and the department’s SWAT team served a search warrant at the home where the assault occurred, but did not locate English inside.
Anyone with information about English’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.