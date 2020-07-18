Nine more deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kentucky

KENYTUCKY. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear said there were at least 22,184 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 583 of which were newly reported Saturday.
This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky.
“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”
Gov. Beshear also reported nine new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 667 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
There have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
