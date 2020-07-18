Hundreds attend Downtown Farmers Market in Murray, Ky

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Downtown Farmers Market brought hundreds of people to dozens of vendors during their weekly Saturday market by the courthouse.
The market brings people from around the area to shop for fresh produce, crafts, clothing or just gives an excuse for people to walk around and socialize.
Luke Puckett with All Lasered Up said it's a great time to be able to get out, see people and enjoy the fresh air, especially for those cooped up due to COVID-19.
"A lot of people have been inside and I'm sure cabin fever has been setting in and I know a lot of people are wanting to get out," Puckett said. "The Main Street has done a wonderful job. They've keep isles up for one way direction to keep people socially distanced and safe. They have hand sanitizers set out."
Puckett said it's great for vendors to make a little extra cash, especially for those that may have limited income due to the impact from the coronavirus.
"Anything that we can get out and have our product out in front of people; not only does it help us advertise for future events but also, anytime we can sell something, that's great for us and our families for small businesses."
The farmers market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. through noon until October at the court square in Murray.
