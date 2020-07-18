First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Summer swelter is on the menu for this mid-July weekend, with high pressure aloft keeping it very hot and humid. Only isolated mainly afternoon thunderstorms are expected today through Monday, which means little chance of cooling from clouds and storms. With afternoon highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index numbers will be well over 100 for the next few afternoons. Heat advisories remain in effect for most of the region. About the only positive detail will be a bit of southerly breeze both today and Sunday.