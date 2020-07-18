First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Another hot and humid day is on the menu for tomorrow. In fact Sunday will likely be a touch hotter, as our temps today were slow to warm thanks to yesterday’s storm complex. Highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s would indicate heat indices in the 105-110 range. Heat Advisories remain in effect for most of the region…and in any event there really won’t be a noticeable difference from north to south or east to west anyway. By Sunday night, however, a weak frontal boundary approaching from the northwest will begin to bring a chance of a few thunderstorms…and this will continue into next week.
Weather maps for much of next week will include a weak upper ridge….and a weak frontal boundary stalled somewhere in our region. This will translate into continued hot and humid conditions, but with a chance of an occasional thunderstorm in association with the front. The best chance of thunderstorms on Monday looks to be over northern counties, but this could drift south with the front by mid-week. Overall there is not much going on with the weather patterns this week….so day to day differences will be relatively minor. Highs about 90 to 95, lows 70 to 75…with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. As always, a few storms could produce heavy rain and damaging outflow winds.
