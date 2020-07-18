First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Weather maps for much of next week will include a weak upper ridge….and a weak frontal boundary stalled somewhere in our region. This will translate into continued hot and humid conditions, but with a chance of an occasional thunderstorm in association with the front. The best chance of thunderstorms on Monday looks to be over northern counties, but this could drift south with the front by mid-week. Overall there is not much going on with the weather patterns this week….so day to day differences will be relatively minor. Highs about 90 to 95, lows 70 to 75…with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. As always, a few storms could produce heavy rain and damaging outflow winds.