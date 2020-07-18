First Alert: Another hot and humid weekend

(KFVS) - This weekend is will be hot and humid.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected today through Monday, which means little chance of cooling from clouds and storms.
With afternoon highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index numbers will be well over 100 for the next few afternoons.
Heat advisories remain in effect for most of the region.
About the only positive detail will be a bit of southerly breeze both today and Sunday.
The first part of next week will have similar temperatures and humidity levels.
A weak frontal boundary will try to approach from the north by about Tuesday and Wednesday.
This could set the stage for slightly better chance of a passing storm complex or two….especially in northern counties.
Overall it looks to be very typical mid-summer heat wave pattern for the foreseeable future with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.