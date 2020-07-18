Bi-County Health reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region. (Source: VideoBlocks)
By Jessica Ladd | July 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 2:13 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

Females: One teenager

Williamson County

Males: One teenager, five in their 20s, and one in their 40s.

Females: One in their 50s.

To date, there have been a total of 196 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 69 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.

