Bi-County Health reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
Females: One teenager
Williamson County
Males: One teenager, five in their 20s, and one in their 40s.
Females: One in their 50s.
To date, there have been a total of 196 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 69 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.
