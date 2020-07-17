What you need to know July 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 17.
Most of the Heartland will by dry this morning, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower or a few sprinkles.
Heading into the afternoon, scattered rain and storms are possible.
Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely.
Highs today will be in the low 90s.
Over the weekend, there are chances for pop-up storms and showers during the afternoon hours.
The weekend will also be extremely hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values from 100-105 for most of the Heartland.
Hot summer conditions and chances of scattered storms continue into next week.
- A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held in Cape Girardeau today and tomorrow.
- A meth kingpin from Iowa who killed five people, including two young girls, is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week.
- The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.
- The Navy announced Thursday that the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard has been extinguished, but the cause of the blaze is unknown.
- City leaders and law enforcement attended a community meeting in Cape Girardeau to discuss race relations.
- More major retailers on Thursday joined the growing list of national chains that will require customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue.
- As masks become part of everyday life, you may notice that you are suddenly breaking out underneath your mask. “Maskne” is popping up on masks wearers everywhere.
- $1 million in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan.
- Wayfair responds to accusations concerning a baseless child-trafficking conspiracy theory spreading online.
- In honor of World Emoji Day on Friday, Apple is previewing new emojis.
