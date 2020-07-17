Wanted man arrested for credit card fraud, missing teen found with suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted Florida man was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky following a credit card fraud investigation.
Pierce Fitzgerald Davis, 31 of Miami, Fla., was arrested Wednesday afternoon, July 15 at a post office near a Kroger store on the city’s south side.
According to police, Davis had used a Paducah man’s debit card fraudulently several times at locations on Paducah’s south side, including at the Kroger store.
The victim told police that he received a call from an alleged employee from where he banks. The caller said charges had been mad in California with his debit card. The caller knew the victims’s phone number, address and the last four digits of his debit card.
The victim said the caller then asked for the PIN for the card, which he refused to give.
After the call, the victim checked out his account through his mobile banking app and discovered several fraudulent charges made at Paducah locations.
The debit card was used for transactions totaling more than $1,500.
Tips from the Kroger employees on the south side of the city, where the card was used, led police to Davis on Wednesday.
During Davis’ arrest officers learned Davis was wanted in Georgia and Virginia.
Davis was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $500, but less than $10,000), third-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse and on two counts of fugitive from another state (Georgia and Virginia)
In Davis’ vehicle officers said they found a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of Florida. She told officers that she had sexual relations with Davis while they were in Paducah.
While continuing a search of the vehicle on Friday, detectives said they found about 20 fake credit/debit cards and an instrument to produce fraudulent cards.
The investigation into the case ongoing.
Police said additional charges are possible.
