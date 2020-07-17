TDH: Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 additional deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,279 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 19 additional deaths. The state’s total number of cases now sits at 73,819.
TDH says of that total, 73,138 cases are confirmed and 681 are probable.
There have been 815 deaths since the pandemic started in the Mid-South in March. And virus-related hospitalizations are still on the rise.
TDH says in the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 65 hospitalizations.
More than 42,700 Tennesseans have recovered from the coronavirus.
The state health department also released information regarding COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Tennessee. There are about 80 facilities under investigation.
Health officials have confirmed 408 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 15,678 COVID-19 cases and 233 total deaths countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 66.4 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 5,036 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 7,027 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 168,254 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14.7% for the week of July 5 through July 11.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
SCHD is monitoring clusters of cases at 16 long-term care facilities in the county while another 19 are resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 31,114 total cases and 341 deaths
- Crittenden -- 906 cases; 14 deaths; 788 recoveries
- Cross -- 107 cases; 1 death; 86 recoveries
- Lee -- 854 cases; 5 deaths; 750 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 375 cases; 4 deaths; 260 recoveries
- Phillips -- 193 cases; 6 deaths; 150 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 82 cases; 3 deaths; 60 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 931 cases; 3 deaths; 886 recoveries
Mississippi -- 40,829 total cases and 1,332 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 136 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 67 cases
- Coahoma -- 276 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,220 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 560 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 334 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 551 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 116 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 447 cases; 16 deaths
- Tippah -- 180 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 139 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 73,819 total cases and 815 deaths
- Crockett -- 90 cases; 3 deaths; 32 recoveries
- Dyer -- 352 cases; 3 deaths; 145 recoveries
- Fayette -- 433 cases; 7 deaths; 248 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 511 cases; 5 deaths; 309 recoveries
- Haywood -- 174 cases; 4 deaths; 59 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 238 cases; 4 deaths; 104 recoveries
- McNairy -- 148 cases; 1 death; 54 recoveries
- Tipton -- 780 cases; 8 deaths; 541 recoveries
