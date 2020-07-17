Southern Seven Health Department reports one more COVID-19 related death

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting the death of a Union County woman, related to COVID-19.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
Southern Seven is also reporting seven new recovered cases of COVID-19 and seven new cases of COVID-19.
Two cases are Alexander County residents, one case is a Hardin County resident, one case is a Johnson County resident, and three cases are Union County residents. female 60′s
There are 251 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
