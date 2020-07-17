Southeast Mo. church stops in-person services for rest of summer due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri made the decision to suspend all in-person worship for the rest of the summer.
Members of the congregation at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau said they feel it’s for the best.
“We’re very grateful to our Bishop for giving us a pastoral letter,” Kevin Hampton said.
Church leader, Kevin Hampton was talking about a letter sent out earlier in July, announcing in-person public worship in the diocese was suspended until September 1.
“We actually opened the church for public worship while practicing social distancing during the month of June and the first two Sundays of July,” Hampton said.
“I think it’s a really sound decision. It’s looking out for the safety,” said Toni Alexander.
Church member, Toni Alexander, also said the services are still running smoothly over Facebook Live.
“It’s kind of nice if you can’t attend. Also, there’s still conversations and people checking in on each other in the dialogue in the chat box on Facebook,” Alexander said.
The Bishop also said gatherings of 10 or fewer people can still meet in the worship space, but only for the purpose of live streaming, prayer and administration.
“In order to live stream a service, there are certain people who do need to be in the church,” Hampton said.
Hampton said until the congregation is allowed to gather inside the church, they will continue their fellowship from a distance.
“It’s going very well and we found that the response from our members has been very positive,” Hampton said.
