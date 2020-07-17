Scattered Rain & Storms This Afternoon

Heading into the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning at times. Storms are not anticipated in being severe. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps in the upper 90s to 105F. There is a heat advisory issued starting today through the weekend for our north and western areas of the Heartland. This weekend, isolated chances of pop-up rain/storms can occur during the afternoon hours. However, it will be extremely hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values form 100-105 for most areas. Summer conditions and chances of scattered storms continue into next week.