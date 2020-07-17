Preparing For A Hot & Humid Weekend!

Temperatures this morning in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. There are small chances of a few sprinkles and/or an isolated shower, but most of the Heartland will be dry. Heading into the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning at times. Storms are not anticipated in being severe. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
This weekend, isolated chances of pop-up rain/storms can occur during the afternoon hours. However, it will be extremely hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values form 100-105 for most areas.
Summer conditions and chances of scattered storms continue into next week.
-Lisa
