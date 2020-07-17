Pedestrian hit, killed on highway in Wayne Co., Mo.

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Greenville, Missouri woman was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday, July 16.
Emergency crews responded to U.S. 67 in Greenville at approximately 3:37 a.m. to a pedestrian hit by a car.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Christina M. Bryant, 28, was in the roadway when she was hit by a 2014 Dodge Avenger traveling southbound on Hwy 67.
Bryant died at the scene.
Next of has been notified.
The driver of the car was not injured, but MSHP reports the car was totaled and had to be towed from the scene.
An MSHP corporal with the Major Crash Investigation Unit Team #4 also assisted crews at the crash scene.
