Paducah man arrested on child endangerment, drug, gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Byrone Keith Burns, 48, of Atkins Avenue, was arrested on charges of trafficking in synthetic drugs, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property, and on indictment warrants charging him with trafficking in synthetic drugs and two counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs.
Byrone Keith Burns was arrested at 8:33 a.m., on July 17, after detectives stopped a car.
He had six grams of synthetic drugs, on him at the time of the arrest.
Police executed a search warrant for Burns’s home in the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue.
Detectives found 5.22 pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana spread out on baking sheets to dry, along with plastic bags and a digital scale, all in Burns’s bedroom.
The synthetic marijuana was emitting a strong chemical smell, so the house was evacuated.
There was a 10-year-old living in the house, and her mother said the smell was making her ill.
Detectives also located in Burns’s bedroom a .45-caliber handgun, which was reported stolen from Mississippi.
Burns has multiple prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a handgun.
