1,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths on Friday, July 17.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159,334, including 7,272 deaths. As of Thursday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,166,299 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.