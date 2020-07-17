2020 Mo. State Fair changes to youth livestock show only

SEDALIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Fair announced the traditional fair will change to a youth livestock show August 13-23.
Organizers said the fair will continue with the agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a youth livestock show only.
The Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events will be canceled.
They said Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services determined it was best to reduce the number of people on the fairgrounds for public health and safety.
Best practices for sanitation and public health will still be implemented during the youth livestock show.
According to organizers, some partners, supporters and vendors for the Fair had to limit or cancel their participation due to the pandemic. Limited concessions will be on fairgrounds.
The Fair will be issuing applicable refunds. Exhibitor camping will still be available through the event. All current reservations will be honored.
